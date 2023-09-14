Artsakhpress

Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has left for Russia for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on September 15, the BelTA news agency said.

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On September 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has left for the Russian Federation on an official visit. The central part of his visit will involve talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 15," the agency said.
It is noted that the talks will focus on the international agenda and regional issues as well as joint projects in the economic sphere, for instance in the industrial, agricultural and other sectors, as well as in the field of import substitution.
According to the news agency, the two leaders had planned consultations in accordance with the previously coordinated schedule.
Previous talks between Lukashenko and Putin were held in St. Petersburg on June 23. In addition to economic cooperation, the two presidents touched on many issues including the progress of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and NATO’s intensifying activity in Poland.
At the end of August, the Belarusian government said that Minsk was coordinating with Moscow 12 additional import-substituting industrial projects which may be financed by a Russian loan. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik said that currently, 17 investment projects to the tune of 127 bln Russian rubles (over $1.3 bln) within the Union State are being implemented while 12 more projects worth 37 bln rubles (more than $385 mln) are at the coordination stage.


     

Armenia to present new comments on Azeri peace treaty proposals within reasonable timeframe, says Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan’s peace treaty comments within a reasonable timeframe.

Nikol Pashinyan warns of critical humanitarian situation in Artsakh

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 14.

Maria Zakharova: Content of humanitarian cargo delivered from Russia was agreed with Artsakh representatives

The content of the humanitarian cargo delivered from Russia to Artsakh was agreed with the representatives of Artsakh. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, noted about this at Wednesday’s ministry press briefing, News.am informed.

Artsakh Foreign Minister meets with delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic Sergey Ghazaryan has received Baroness Caroline Cox and members of the International Christian Solidarity (CSI) Christian human rights organization and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization who had arrived in Yerevan with the Baroness, Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Russia MFA spox: We expect Lachin corridor to also be unblocked simultaneously with Aghdam route

The Russian side is taking consistent steps aimed at resolving the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

Edmon Marukyan: Confidence needed to reach meaningful result between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The lack of confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a fundamental problem, and it must be solved in order to reach any meaningful results in the peace process. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.

Overchuk: Russia treats Armenia as ally

"Armenia is our ally. This is exactly how we treat Armenia," he said, answering the question whether Russia’s relations with Armenia have worsened in terms of integration organizations.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Vagif Khachatryan sends letter from Baku to family

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30. Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.

Russian humanitarian aid cargo reaches Stepanakert

A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.

American actor Mark Ruffalo raises awareness of Azeri genocidal blockade of Artsakh

Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.

Armenia marks Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, Qahana.am reports.

French as a third foreign language hasn't been removed from the school curriculum. Clarification

The rumors that French as a third foreign language has been removed from the school curriculum do not correspond to the reality.

10 patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On eEptember 7, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Martakert region

On the night of September 13-14, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region of Artsakh Rpublic using small arms.

1 wounded after Azerbaijan fires at Nor Shen village

At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions located in Verin Shorzha

At around 3:40am Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the area of Verin Shorzha village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Armenian Defense Ministry: Serviceman died of a gunshot wound

Alex Avanesyan, a serviceman of the N military unit of the RA Defense Ministry, died from a gunshot wound around 19:50, on September 12, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azeri defense ministry generates more disinformation, falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations against the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminates disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on September 12, from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat outposts in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea

Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region

Morocco earthquake death toll hits 632

