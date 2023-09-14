Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has left for Russia for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on September 15, the BelTA news agency said.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan’s peace treaty comments within a reasonable timeframe.
The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 14.
The content of the humanitarian cargo delivered from Russia to Artsakh was agreed with the representatives of Artsakh. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, noted about this at Wednesday’s ministry press briefing, News.am informed.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic Sergey Ghazaryan has received Baroness Caroline Cox and members of the International Christian Solidarity (CSI) Christian human rights organization and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization who had arrived in Yerevan with the Baroness, Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Russian side is taking consistent steps aimed at resolving the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.
The lack of confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a fundamental problem, and it must be solved in order to reach any meaningful results in the peace process. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.
"Armenia is our ally. This is exactly how we treat Armenia," he said, answering the question whether Russia’s relations with Armenia have worsened in terms of integration organizations.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30. Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.
A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.
Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.
The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, Qahana.am reports.
The rumors that French as a third foreign language has been removed from the school curriculum do not correspond to the reality.
On eEptember 7, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care.
On the night of September 13-14, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region of Artsakh Rpublic using small arms.
At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.
At around 3:40am Wednesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the area of Verin Shorzha village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
Alex Avanesyan, a serviceman of the N military unit of the RA Defense Ministry, died from a gunshot wound around 19:50, on September 12, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations against the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense has warned.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on September 12, from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat outposts in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
