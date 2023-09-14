Azerbaijan discards arrangements, does not allow importing goods to Artsakh from Armenia via Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has once again discarded the agreed arrangements and, in response to the agreement of the Artsakh authorities regarding the transportation of humanitarian cargo of the Russian Red Cross from Russia via the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert road, did not allow the transportation of humanitarian cargo from the territory of Armenia through the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor. As news.am informs, the Artsakh Security Development Front public movement noted this in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement continues as follows: "This behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities is nothing but a complete disregard for all the efforts of the international players to resolve the problem.

"It is at least puzzling that Russia, as a party to the agreements and a guarantor of the implementation of the provisions of the 2020 trilateral statement, tolerates another provocation by Azerbaijan.

"It is not the first time that the Artsakh Security Development Front public movement announces the doubtful ability of the Azerbaijani side to maintain its contractual obligations and urges the authorities of Artsakh to insist on the need for international guarantees and punishment to implement the possible decisions that can be reached with the Azerbaijani side.

"At this difficult time, we call on our compatriots to unite and do everything possible for the sake of saving Artsakh.

"In the conditions of total blockade, deep humanitarian crisis, and existential threats from Azerbaijan, the most important guarantee of keeping Artsakh Armenian was and remains the unbreakable will of the people of Artsakh to live in their homeland and defend it at all costs."