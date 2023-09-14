Armenia to present new comments on Azeri peace treaty proposals within reasonable timeframe, says Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan’s peace treaty comments within a reasonable timeframe.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Republic of Armenia has received Azerbaijan’s new comments on the text of the peace treaty with Armenia. We will work and present our comments within a reasonable timeframe,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The Armenian PM reiterated that there is no alternative to peace in the South Caucasus. Peace is the only solution that guarantees the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the countries in the region, which is a necessary and fundamental condition for normal development and progress, Pashinyan said.

“And today, in this sense, overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is of high urgency, and we will continue to take all possible measures in this direction,” he added.