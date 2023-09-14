Nikol Pashinyan warns of critical humanitarian situation in Artsakh

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 14.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical. The Russian humanitarian cargo that entered Nagorno-Karabakh through Askeran cannot have any visible impact on the situation. A part of the humanitarian goods sent by Armenia and France, 22 trucks, continue to wait near Kornidzor, not far from the Lachin Corridor, for an opportunity to enter Nagorno-Karabakh. Another, bigger part of the goods is located in a nearby area,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the international community continues to call for the opening of the Lachin Corridor, which has been unlawfully blocked by Azerbaijan.

“All possible diplomatic efforts are being made to ensure access of humanitarian goods and future supplies into Nagorno-Karabakh. It is important to underscore that representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh are fully involved in these negotiations and discussions. We must hope that a reliable international mechanism for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue will be created, and we are encouraging our colleagues in Stepanakert to be involved in such a dialogue,” PM Pashinyan said.