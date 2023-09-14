The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 14.
Nikol Pashinyan warns of critical humanitarian situation in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical. The Russian humanitarian cargo that entered Nagorno-Karabakh through Askeran cannot have any visible impact on the situation. A part of the humanitarian goods sent by Armenia and France, 22 trucks, continue to wait near Kornidzor, not far from the Lachin Corridor, for an opportunity to enter Nagorno-Karabakh. Another, bigger part of the goods is located in a nearby area,” Pashinyan said.