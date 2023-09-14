Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea, Voice of Korea, a North Korean international broadcasting service, said on Thursday, Tass informed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After the dinner, dear comrade Kim Jong Un cordially invited President Putin to visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at any convenient time," it said, adding that Putin "accepted the invitation."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the issues of Putin’s return visit to North Korea was not on the agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a more than five-hour-long meeting at the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday, their first summit in four years. Both leaders held talks with the participation of delegations from the two countries as well as in the one-on-one format. The agenda of the talks included issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation, the situation in the region as well as many other topics. The two leaders continued communication at the official dinner.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on an official visit at the invitation of the Russian president. Russia is the first state Kim is visiting after the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed. Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok consituted their first-ever personal meeting.