On the night of September 13-14, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire in the Martakert region of Artsakh Rpublic using small arms.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Artsakh reported.

There are no losses on the Armenian side.