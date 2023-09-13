Vagif Khachatryan sends letter from Baku to family

Artsakh Republic resident Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted by Azerbaijan on July 29, sent a letter to his family, from Azerbaijani capital Baku on August 30.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tsovinar Khachatryan, one of his daughters, told NEWS.am.

"He had written: ‘I'm thinking about you, I'm still alive, stay well, say hello to everyone.’ Now we know that he takes medicine in the morning and in the evening. They say his health is normal. The Red Cross visits him once a month, the time for the second visit has not yet come," said Tsovinar Khachatryan.