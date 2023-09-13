Maria Zakharova: Content of humanitarian cargo delivered from Russia was agreed with Artsakh representatives

The content of the humanitarian cargo delivered from Russia to Artsakh was agreed with the representatives of Artsakh. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, noted about this at Wednesday’s ministry press briefing, News.am informed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to her, this content is exactly what the people need, what they said. She called it a “helping hand” to the people of the region.

Also, Zakharova called the humiliating publications in some Armenian periodicals, which reflected on the composition of this cargo, unacceptable and shameful.

"Also, we have seen how a number of unscrupulous, I will not say journalists, but ‘informationalists’ considered it possible for them to somehow devalue this Russian contribution as well. Shame also on those who have decided to react in such a way to this sincere and well-timed gesture. It was a large-scale humanitarian cargo, it was delivered by the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, who ensured the safe delivery and handing of the humanitarian aid to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh," added the Russian MFA spokesperson.