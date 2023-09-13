Artsakh Foreign Minister meets with delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic Sergey Ghazaryan has received Baroness Caroline Cox and members of the International Christian Solidarity (CSI) Christian human rights organization and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) philanthropic organization who had arrived in Yerevan with the Baroness, Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sergey Ghazaryan discussed with the guests the issues related to the humanitarian disaster caused by Azerbaijan's siege of Artsakh, which has been ongoing for 9 months.