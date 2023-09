At around 12:15pm Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the direction of Nor Shen village of Artsakh.

September 13, 2023, 13:24 1 wounded after Azerbaijan fires at Nor Shen village

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result, the Armenian side has one wounded, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informs. This person’s injury, however, is not life-threatening.

This incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.