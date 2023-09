The Azerbaijani military violated the Artsakh ceasefire on September 13 around 11:50 in the direction of Chankatagh, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

September 13, 2023, 13:17 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan used small arms in the shooting.