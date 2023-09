Alex Avanesyan, a serviceman of the N military unit of the RA Defense Ministry, died from a gunshot wound around 19:50, on September 12, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

September 13, 2023, 09:14 Armenian Defense Ministry: Serviceman died of a gunshot wound

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It said that an investigation has been launched to reveal the circumstances of the deadly incident.