Politics

Russia MFA spox: We expect Lachin corridor to also be unblocked simultaneously with Aghdam route

The Russian side is taking consistent steps aimed at resolving the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In accordance with the initiative put forward by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov during the tripartite meeting with the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia on July 25 of this year in Moscow, a simultaneous unblocking scheme of the Lachin and Aghdam routes was developed in cooperation with all stakeholders. Given the considerable difference in positions and the high level of mutual mistrust, this work has not been easy.

"As a first step, on September 12 of this year, a batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to the region through the ‘Russian Red Cross’ pan-Russian NGO. About 15 tons of food, personal hygiene items, and bedding were donated to the residents of Nagorno Karabakh who need help. We expect that, taking into account the mutual understanding reached earlier, the Lachin corridor will also be unblocked in the near future, simultaneous with the Aghdam route, after which humanitarian aid will flow to the region from both directions on a regular basis.

"We hope that in this way the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will stabilize, and the normal activities of the local population will be restored. This, in turn, will create conditions for starting a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and resuming the rhythmic work of implementing the entire set of tripartite agreements at the highest level in 2020-2022, to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," the aforesaid comment reads.


     

Politics

The Russian side is taking consistent steps aimed at resolving the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs.

Edmon Marukyan: Confidence needed to reach meaningful result between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The lack of confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a fundamental problem, and it must be solved in order to reach any meaningful results in the peace process. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter.

Overchuk: Russia treats Armenia as ally

"Armenia is our ally. This is exactly how we treat Armenia," he said, answering the question whether Russia’s relations with Armenia have worsened in terms of integration organizations.

Putin is certainly aware of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tension, says PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the first phone call he had on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tension was with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov: Moscow, Yerevan will analyze Armenia decision on military exercises with US

Moscow and Yerevan will analyze Armenia's decision on conducting military exercises with the US, stated Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

USAID chief: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh rapidly deteriorating

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is rapidly deteriorating. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), noted this on X—former Twitter.

Russia official: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ aggravation makes regional unblocking difficult

The negotiations of the tripartite working group on unblocking transport connections in Transcaucasia continue, but the aggravation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on these activities. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters about this within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, News.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Russian humanitarian aid cargo reaches Stepanakert

A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.

American actor Mark Ruffalo raises awareness of Azeri genocidal blockade of Artsakh

Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.

Armenia marks Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, Qahana.am reports.

French as a third foreign language hasn't been removed from the school curriculum. Clarification

The rumors that French as a third foreign language has been removed from the school curriculum do not correspond to the reality.

10 patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On eEptember 7, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care.

9 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through Red Cross

Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Archbishop Pargev: I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause

The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military

Azeri defense ministry generates more disinformation, falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations against the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense has warned.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminates disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan as if on September 12, from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat outposts in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijan again falsely accused Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out fortification works

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out fortification works.

Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, that allegedly, on September 9, at around 03:55 a.m., the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijan continues carrying out information preparations for another provocation. Defense Army

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 12:25am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which were supposedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Sarushen village field

On September 7, at around 12:10pm, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units opened fire at a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.Artsakh Defense Army

Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.

Russia MFA spox: We expect Lachin corridor to also be unblocked simultaneously with Aghdam route
Edmon Marukyan: Confidence needed to reach meaningful result between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Azeri defense ministry generates more disinformation, falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting
Overchuk: Russia treats Armenia as ally
Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminates disinformation
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region

Morocco earthquake death toll hits 632

Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin

Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea

