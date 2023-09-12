Azeri defense ministry generates more disinformation, falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues its disinformation campaign with false accusations against the Armenian military, the Ministry of Defense has warned.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement released Tuesday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again falsely accused the Armed Forces of Armenia of opening fire at Azeri outposts.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on September 12, at around 11:25 a.m., the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat outposts in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.