"Armenia is our ally. This is exactly how we treat Armenia," he said, answering the question whether Russia’s relations with Armenia have worsened in terms of integration organizations.

September 12, 2023, 12:16 Overchuk: Russia treats Armenia as ally

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On August 27, we convened a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Everything was completely normal there," added Overchuk, news.am informs.

"In the near future, we will have a board [meeting] of the Eurasian Economic Commission. It will be on September 27. That is what is now planned in the schedule," he said, when asked whether any contacts between Russia and Armenia were expected.