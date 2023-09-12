A truck carrying Russian humanitarian aid for Artsakh Republic has reached Stepanakert through the Akna (Aghdam)-Askeran road.

September 12, 2023, 09:29 Russian humanitarian aid cargo reaches Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In turn, the mayor of Askeran, Hayk Shamiryan, told Artsakhpress that the concerned citizens gathered near the Tank Memorial initially protested, did not allow the truck to enter Artsakh, but then came to an agreement, after which the Russian Red Cross truck, accompanied by the police, reached Artsakh capital Stepanakert.