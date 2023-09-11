Peskov: Moscow, Yerevan will analyze Armenia decision on military exercises with US

Moscow and Yerevan will analyze Armenia's decision on conducting military exercises with the US, stated Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is rapidly deteriorating. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), noted this on X—former Twitter.
The negotiations of the tripartite working group on unblocking transport connections in Transcaucasia continue, but the aggravation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on these activities. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters about this within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, News.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that he discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On September 9, at 11 o'clock, a special NA session was convened on the matter of the election of the new President of the Artsakh Republic.
Acting President of the Artsakh Republic Davit Ishkhanyans call to the people of Artsakh, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing to elect a new President on September 9, and the only candidate is the incumbent State Minister Samvel Shahramanyan.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.
The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, Qahana.am reports.
The rumors that French as a third foreign language has been removed from the school curriculum do not correspond to the reality.
On eEptember 7, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care.
Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out fortification works.
The statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, that allegedly, on September 9, at around 03:55 a.m., the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions in the southwestern part of the border, does not correspond to reality.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 12:25am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which were supposedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.
On September 7, at around 12:10pm, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units opened fire at a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of Artsakh.
Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.
The Azeri military has again targeted Armenian border outposts in the Gegharkunik Province.
Foreign military attachés and representatives accredited in Armenia on Wednesday were briefed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense on the operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
