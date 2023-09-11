Peskov: Moscow, Yerevan will analyze Armenia decision on military exercises with US

Moscow and Yerevan will analyze Armenia's decision on conducting military exercises with the US, stated Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "For us, these are solutions that require a very deep analysis," Peskov added, news.am informs.

The representative of the Kremlin noted that it is necessary to find out why such a decision was made by Armenia. And, as per Dmitry Peskov, Russia "will try to figure it out."