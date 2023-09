The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is rapidly deteriorating. Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), noted this on X—former Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: It's essential that the Lachin and Aghdam routes be reopened immediately so lifesaving assistance can reach the people of NK,” the USAID chief added.