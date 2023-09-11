Russia official: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ aggravation makes regional unblocking difficult

The negotiations of the tripartite working group on unblocking transport connections in Transcaucasia continue, but the aggravation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has a negative impact on these activities. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters about this within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, News.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, any escalation always has a negative effect on our work, restrains, slows down our activities, and time passes before we return again, sit down and start working again," said the Russian official, responding to the respective question.

He noted that a new meeting between the deputy PMs of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan (Alexey Overchuk-Mher Grigoryan-Shahin Mustafayev) could take place when the conditions for it are right.

"We always maintain working contacts. If the conditions are ripe, we will definitely meet," Overchuk said.

The last meeting of the aforesaid tripartite working group was held in early July, during which a common understanding was reached regarding the implementation of concrete steps towards the restoration and organizing of railway communication on the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route.