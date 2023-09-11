Armenia-Azerbaijan relations discussed during Charles Michel-Erdogan meeting

President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that he discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the margins of G20. Discussed full spectrum of EU-Türkiye relations, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and regional situation, notably Armenia-Azerbaijan,” Michel said in a post on X.