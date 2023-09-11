American actor Mark Ruffalo raises awareness of Azeri genocidal blockade of Artsakh

Oscar and Emmy nominated American actor Mark Ruffalo has shared Kim Kardashian’s plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking to stop another Armenian Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government, noting that the issue doesn’t get media coverage.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is a serious issue that the media is not covering,” Ruffalo said on X, sharing Kim Kardashian’s post.