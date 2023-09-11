Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented at about 01:20 a.m. Moscow time (22:20 p.m. GMT). Air defense systems on duty destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.