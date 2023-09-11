Azerbaijan again falsely accused Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out fortification works

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out fortification works.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that around 19:15, September 9, the Defense Army units attempted to conduct fortification works in Martuni region, which were thwarted by the actions of the Azerbaijani units, is yet another disinformation,” the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said.