Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now we are just looking at the possibility of supplying electricity through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia, from there to Iran and, possibly, to other countries as well. In the first phase, we are reaching an agreement with Tehran and Baku to use the existing infrastructure without new construction," Shulginov noted.

He added that all sides of the respective negotiations are interested in this project.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Russia and the head of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, signed an agreement to increase the amount of oil transit to 10 million tons per year by the end of 2033.

Also, the parties discussed cooperation in electricity. Accordingly, Moscow is ready to implement joint projects in the construction and modernization of energy facilities, as well as production and supply of respective equipment.