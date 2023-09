On September 9, at 11 o'clock, a special NA session was convened on the matter of the election of the new President of the Artsakh Republic.

September 9, 2023, 13:05 Samvel Shahramanyan elected the President of the Republic of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: 23 deputies participated in the secret voting, 22 of them voted for and 1 voted against.

As a result of the voting, the Artsakh Republic National Assembly elected Samvel Sergey Shahramanian as the President of the Artsakh Republic.