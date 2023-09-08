The election of the Artsakh president to take place on September 9

Artsakh Republic National Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing to elect a new President on September 9, and the only candidate is the incumbent State Minister Samvel Shahramanyan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Shahramanyan was nominated by the Free Motherland Party, Justice Party, ARF and the Artsakh Democratic Party.

Artsakh Republic National Assembly press service said that United Motherland Party nominated Samvel Babayan as a candidate but the application was turned down because the latter did not submit documents on meeting the requirements for president, particularly holding only Artsakh citizenship and residency in the past 10 years.

The parliament will convene at 11:00, September 9 for the election.