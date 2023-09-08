Armenian Foreign Minister holds phone call with U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, the U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Regional security issues and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the need to lift the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan in accordance with the Statement of November 9, 2020 and two Orders of the International Court of Justice. The importance of ensuring unimpeded access and humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasised.

The Armenian FM thoroughly touched upon the destructive behavior carried out by Azerbaijan during this period, systemic policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disrespect towards its own commitments and clear calls of the international community. The need to establish an effective international mechanism for discussing rights and security guarantees between Stepanakert and Baku was stressed.

The agenda of Armenia-US bilateral cooperation was touched upon, too.