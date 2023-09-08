Azerbaijan continues carrying out information preparations for another provocation. Defense Army

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 12:25am Friday, the Artsakh Defense Army units carried out fortification work in the Askeran region of Artsakh, and which were supposedly stopped as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani units, is another disinformation.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Azerbaijan MoD continues to carry out information preparations for another provocation by disseminating false statements,'' the Artsakh Defense Army informs.