The rumors that French as a third foreign language has been removed from the school curriculum do not correspond to the reality.

September 7, 2023, 19:45 French as a third foreign language hasn't been removed from the school curriculum. Clarification

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh said in response to the inquiry of "Artsakhpress".

"Teaching of a third foreign language in educational institutions is carried out according to the corresponding academic year plan, in particular, the "Foreign Language Selection Procedure".

The choice of teaching a third foreign language is reserved to the educational institution by the decision of the pedagogical and parental councils. The educational institution can also refuse to teach a third foreign language with a valid reason (lack of a specialist, or educational and methodical, material and technical base, etc.)," the official statement reads.