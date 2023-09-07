Conducting military exercises between Armenia and the US will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, is convinced, TASS reported.

September 7, 2023, 16:23 Kremlin: Armenia-US military exercises will not help stabilize regional situation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In this situation, the conduct of such exercises will certainly not contribute to the stabilization of the situation and to the strengthening of mutual trust in the region," the representative of the Kremlin told reporters.