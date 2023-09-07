Artsakhpress

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

In the first fight of the championship in Grozny, Chechnya held in memory of the former Chechen President, hero of Russia Hajji Akhmad Kadyrov, Artsakh boxer Manvel Petrosyan defeated the representative of Tajikistan, master of sports of Russia Abubakr Murodzoda.

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narek Abrahamyan, Manvel Petrosyan's coach, told "Artsakhpress". Manvel won his second victory over Kyrgyz representative Seitbek Ulu Munarbek, who was the winner of the 2023 World Championship held in Tashkent.

Нет описания.''In addition to the two fights, our athlete has two more fights,’’ the coach added.

According to the coach, Manvel Petrosyan was unable to return to Artsakh Republic due to the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

But he was able to train properly, participate in championships, create victories and keep the honor of the motherland high during this difficult period.

 


     

Politics

Kremlin: Armenia-US military exercises will not help stabilize regional situation

Conducting military exercises between Armenia and the US will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, is convinced, TASS reported.

Artsakh FM to Ouest-France daily: Azerbaijan uses hunger as tool to destroy Armenians

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan gave an interview to the French Ouest-France daily.

U.S. congressman, experts call on Biden Administration to stop genocide by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh

The United States Congress Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing on September 6 on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Edmon Marukyan: Why Azerbaijan tried to send ‘humanitarian aid’ if there is no siege, hunger in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, countered Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev’s false statement that the Lachin corridor is not blocked and there is no blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kremlin: Armenia's plans to hold Armenian-American military exercises are cause for concern

The plans of the Armenian authorities to hold Armenian-American military exercises are cause for concern, stated Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, news.am informs.

EU ‘strongly believes’ Lachin Corridor must be unblocked, calls for swift dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

The EU strongly believes the Lachin corridor must be unblocked in line with past agreements and the ICJ order, the EU said in a statement Wednesday.

Uruguay’s former ruling party condemns Azerbaijan’s military aggression and genocide against Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia

Uruguay’s former ruling party Broad Front (FA) has condemned Azerbaijan for committing military aggression and genocide against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Republic of Armenia.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

10 patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

On eEptember 7, ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care.

9 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through Red Cross

Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Archbishop Pargev: I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause

The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Red Cross visits 3 students detained in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.

First Bell ceremony held in the schools of the Republic

On September 1, the first bell rang in public educational institutions of the Republic.

ECHR gives Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh students

The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.

10 patients evacuated from Artsakh by ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Sarushen village field

On September 7, at around 12:10pm, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units opened fire at a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.Artsakh Defense Army

Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.

Armenian border outposts come under Azerbaijani gunfire, again

The Azeri military has again targeted Armenian border outposts in the Gegharkunik Province.

Military attachés accredited in Armenia briefed on situation along border with Azerbaijan

Foreign military attachés and representatives accredited in Armenia on Wednesday were briefed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense on the operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions at night

From 12:05am to 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Azerbaijani authorities continue intense fake news campaign, again falsely accuse Armenia of border gunfire

The Azerbaijani authorities released their third disinformation on Monday, once again falsely accusing the Armenian military of opening fire across the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned in a statement Monday afternoon.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions. MoD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 7:20am Monday, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin
Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship
Artsakh FM to Ouest-France daily: Azerbaijan uses hunger as tool to destroy Armenians
Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Sarushen village field
10 patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin

Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea

US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine for first time

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

