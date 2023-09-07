In the first fight of the championship in Grozny, Chechnya held in memory of the former Chechen President, hero of Russia Hajji Akhmad Kadyrov, Artsakh boxer Manvel Petrosyan defeated the representative of Tajikistan, master of sports of Russia Abubakr Murodzoda.

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narek Abrahamyan, Manvel Petrosyan's coach, told "Artsakhpress". Manvel won his second victory over Kyrgyz representative Seitbek Ulu Munarbek, who was the winner of the 2023 World Championship held in Tashkent.

''In addition to the two fights, our athlete has two more fights,’’ the coach added.

According to the coach, Manvel Petrosyan was unable to return to Artsakh Republic due to the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

But he was able to train properly, participate in championships, create victories and keep the honor of the motherland high during this difficult period.