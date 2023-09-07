Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan gave an interview to the French Ouest-France daily.

September 7, 2023, 13:32 Artsakh FM to Ouest-France daily: Azerbaijan uses hunger as tool to destroy Armenians

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the text of that interview.

What is the situation in the Artsakh Republic since the end of the 2020 war?

Azerbaijan continues its threatening rhetoric and genocidal policy against Armenians. First, on January 9, 2022, it cut off electricity from Armenia to Artsakh, and then, in mid-March, the [natural] gas supply as well. Later, the Azerbaijani side set up an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. Since June 15, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia has been completely blocked. Movement is now blocked for people, food, medicine, and other essential goods.

What are the consequences of the blockade?

Families are separated from each other, the normal functioning of hospitals is disrupted. Due to the lack of fuel, agricultural workers are unable to cultivate the land. Moreover, they are targeted on a daily basis by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, which aims to hinder any kind of economic activity in Artsakh and further deepen the famine. This is a humanitarian disaster.

Our [food] supplies are exhausted; we only have a supply of flour and bread for a few days. The cause of every third death in Artsakh is hunger and malnutrition. Imagine what will happen if this blockade is not ended. Immediate measures must be taken. Otherwise, it will be too late.

According to you, is the famine organized in a deliberate way?

Yes. Leading international experts define the situation as genocide. Azerbaijan uses hunger as a tool to destroy Armenians.

How can this genocide be prevented?

The leaders of the countries and the UN must show political will. The international community has the obligation and ability to prevent genocides. Relevant international organizations are properly informed about the situation in Artsakh. They should make an objective assessment of it. The UN Security Council can adopt a corresponding resolution calling on Azerbaijan to end the blockade. International organizations should impose sanctions on those responsible for the blockade and send humanitarian aid [to Artsakh] by all possible means, including by air.