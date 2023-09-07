Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Sarushen village field

On September 7, at around 12:10pm, Azerbaijani armed forces’ units opened fire at a combine harvester working in a field of Sarushen village of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no losses on the Armenian side, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

The information regarding this ceasefire violation was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.