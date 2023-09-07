Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.

September 7, 2023, 10:39 Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation.Artsakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 7:50am Thursday, Artsakh Defense Army units tried to carry out fortification work in the Karvachar region, and which were supposedly disrupted as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani side, is another disinformation,'' reads the statement released by Artsakh Republic Defense Army.