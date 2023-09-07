U.S. congressman, experts call on Biden Administration to stop genocide by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh

The United States Congress Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing on September 6 on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, countered Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev’s false statement that the Lachin corridor is not blocked and there is no blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The plans of the Armenian authorities to hold Armenian-American military exercises are cause for concern, stated Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, news.am informs.
The EU strongly believes the Lachin corridor must be unblocked in line with past agreements and the ICJ order, the EU said in a statement Wednesday.
Uruguay’s former ruling party Broad Front (FA) has condemned Azerbaijan for committing military aggression and genocide against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Republic of Armenia.
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has published a new report on the risk of genocide by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.
United States Congressman Adam Schiff has called out Azerbaijan for illegally holding numerous Armenian prisoners of war.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.
On September 1, the first bell rang in public educational institutions of the Republic.
The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.
The Azeri military has again targeted Armenian border outposts in the Gegharkunik Province.
Foreign military attachés and representatives accredited in Armenia on Wednesday were briefed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense on the operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
From 12:05am to 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The Azerbaijani authorities released their third disinformation on Monday, once again falsely accusing the Armenian military of opening fire across the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned in a statement Monday afternoon.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 7:20am Monday, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan that allegedly on September 2, at around 11:00 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces discharged fire from mortar against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border, is another disinformation.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
