The Azeri military has again targeted Armenian border outposts in the Gegharkunik Province.

September 7, 2023, 09:35 Armenian border outposts come under Azerbaijani gunfire

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cross-border shooting involving small arms took place in the early hours on Thursday, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“On September 7, at around 01:35 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Norabak, Gegharkunik Province,” the ministry said.