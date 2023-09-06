Edmon Marukyan: Why Azerbaijan tried to send ‘humanitarian aid’ if there is no siege, hunger in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, countered Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev’s false statement that the Lachin corridor is not blocked and there is no blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During an interview with Arab News, [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev's assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said that the Lachin corridor is not blocked and there is no blockade in Nagorno Karabakh. By this, Azerbaijan wants to deceive the international community about the fact that the Lachin Corridor is illegally blocked, which has been confirmed by such renowned international organizations as the Human Rights Watch, the UN Security Council and confirmed by the interim decisions of the UN International Court of Justice that the corridor is blocked and the people are starving. After all, if the Lachin Corridor is not blocked and there is no siege and hunger in Nagorno Karabakh, as Aliyev's aide claims, then why did Azerbaijan send that mysterious humanitarian aid to Aghdam?” Marukyan wrote on X—former Twitter.