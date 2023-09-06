Kremlin: Armenia's plans to hold Armenian-American military exercises are cause for concern

The plans of the Armenian authorities to hold Armenian-American military exercises are cause for concern, stated Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced that Armenian-American joint military exercises will be held in Armenia this month, and that their objective is to increase the level of interoperability within peacekeeping missions.

"According to the exercises, of course, so to speak, it causes concern, especially in the current situation; therefore, we will deeply analyze these reports and monitor the situation," Peskov told reporters.