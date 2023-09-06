Uruguay’s former ruling party condemns Azerbaijan’s military aggression and genocide against Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia

Uruguay’s former ruling party Broad Front (FA) has condemned Azerbaijan for committing military aggression and genocide against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In a statement, Broad Front expressed solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the government of Uruguay to act toward a peaceful resolution.

“Broad Front condemns the military aggression and genocide based on the illegal territorial expansion carried out by force by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia, in contravention of international law,” Broad Front said, endorsing former ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo’s report that the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor constitutes genocide, and the Declaration of the Senate of Uruguay of December 20, 2022 which called on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and ensure free movement through the corridor.

Broad Front expressed solidarity with the people of Artsakh “in the face of the illegal blockade carried out by the State of Azerbaijan, which constitutes an act of flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.” It also reiterated its commitment to a peaceful solution to the conflict in line with international law and urged the government of Uruguay to act towards it, based on the foreign policy tradition of solidarity that Uruguay has had with the people of Armenia.

Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh, which is home to 120,000 Armenians, to Armenia and the rest of the world, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since late 2022.

The Azerbaijani blockade constitutes a gross violation of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, which established that the 5km-wide Lachin Corridor shall be under the control of Russian peacekeepers. Furthermore, on February 22, 2023 the United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan has been ignoring the order ever since. The ICJ reaffirmed its order on 6 July 2023.

Azerbaijan then illegally installed a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of using the blockade to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh.