Military attachés accredited in Armenia briefed on situation along border with Azerbaijan

Foreign military attachés and representatives accredited in Armenia on Wednesday were briefed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense on the operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The briefing was held by Levon Ayvazyan, Director of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Defense.

Ayvazyan said that the Armenian Armed Forces, within their duties, are taking all necessary measures to not allow a further escalation of the situation.