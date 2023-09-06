United States Congressman Adam Schiff has called out Azerbaijan for illegally holding numerous Armenian prisoners of war.

September 6, 2023, 10:30 U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff calls out Azerbaijan for illegally holding numerous Armenian POWs

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “To this day, Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold numerous Armenian prisoners of war, while the fate of many who are still missing remains unknown,” Schiff said on Facebook. “My thoughts are with the families in Armenia and Artsakh still missing loved ones. I pray for their safe return, even as I pray for an end to the brutal blockade,” he added.