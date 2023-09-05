US congressmen congratulate Artsakh NA speaker on Artsakh Independence Day anniversary

US Congressional Armenian Caucus members Frank Pallone, Adam Schiff, Gus Bilirakis, and David Valadao have congratulated Artsakh Republic National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan on the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Day anniversary, the Artsakh NA reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We write to congratulate you and the people of the Republic of Artsakh on the 32nd Anniversary of your independence. The United States Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues offers our support and commitment to Artsakh on this celebration of over three decades of independence. We continue to stand with your people as they show incredible resilience in the face of widespread shortages of food, medical supply, and other essentials caused by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor. To that end, we continue urging the United States to commit meaningful aid to the displaced families from Artsakh currently in Armenia and to those who bravely remain in your country. We also continue to push the Administration to use every diplomatic tool available to halt the Aliyev regime’s illegal actions that clearly fit the definition of ethnic cleansing.

This ongoing humanitarian crisis has demonstrated the dire need for international actors to act and put pressure on Aliyev to return to direct negotiations with the democratically elected officials of Artsakh. Artsakh must be able to directly participate in negotiations regarding its future status and secure a durable and lasting peace. We remain committed to advocating for official engagement between the United States government and your administration, and we look forward to working with you to build on Artsakh’s transformation over the last three decades in the face of so many challenges. Please accept our sincerest congratulations on this important occasion.

Please also accept our congratulations on your recent election as President of the National Assembly of the Republic. We wish you and colleagues in the Artsakh Parliament every success as your nation continues to strive for a safe, prosperous, and democratic future. We offer our full support to your country,” the congressmen said in the letter.