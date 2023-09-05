Kremlin: Russia will continue to be guarantor of stabilization of situation in Karabakh

Russia will continue to play the role of guarantor of security and stability in the South Caucasus, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia continues to play a consistent, very important role in stabilizing and deconflicting the situation in this region. We will continue that role," said Peskov.

According to him, in this case, "it is very important for all the relevant countries of this region to adhere to the two-year-old tripartite agreements that have been signed."

"Following those agreements is the key to success," Peskov added.