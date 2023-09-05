Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

September 5, 2023, 12:17 9 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through Red Cross

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: And two patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with the accompanying person, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare.

A total of 24 children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and seven of them are at the neonatal and intensive care unit.

90 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, three of them are at the intensive care unit, and one of these three is in critical condition.