Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

American rapper Snoop Dogg has sent greetings to Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh and around the world ahead of his Yerevan concert on September 23rd.

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

STEPANAKERT,  SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “My beloved Armenian people. I am thinking of you and sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and around the word [sic]. I’m bringing love and peace and wishing everyone strength. Im coming, September 23rd‼️‼️‼️” Snoop Dogg said on Instagram.


     

Politics

Lachin Corridor has no alternative – Foreign Ministry

The Lachin Corridor has been agreed as a link between Armenia and Artsakh and has no alternative, the Foreign Ministry.

All news from section

Iran will not accept geopolitical changes in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, said that Iran welcomes the talks between Yerevan and Baku and will not accept any geopolitical changes in the region, IRNA reports.

Artsakh MFA issued statement on the occasion of the 32rd Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh

32 years ago, on September 2, 1991, a joint session of the Councils of People's Deputies of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast and the Shahumyan region proclaimed the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh.

Serzh Sargsyan insists on ouster of 'anti-national' leaders

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan calls for the ouster of the “anti-national” authorities and consolidation of all Armenians to defense the homeland in his message on 32nd Artsakh Independence Day marked on September 2.

The dire situation of 30,000 childre is not alleviated by statements

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan responded to the statement of European Council President Charles Michel in his "X'' micrblog.

President Arayik Harutyunyan submits resignation to parliament

Pursuant to Article 98 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution,President Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his letter of resignation to the Artsakh National Assembly on Friday.

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Genocide is being carried out in Karabakh

Genocide is being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, stated in an interview with the VOA Armenian Service, News.am informed.

Economy

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

All news from section

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Society

9 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through Red Cross

Nine patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia for urgent specialized medical care—and with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

All news from section

Archbishop Pargev: I have faith in the strength of Artsakh and the victory of its just cause

The former head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan made a post on his Facebook page on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Red Cross visits 3 students detained in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the three students-football players from Artsakhwho are being held in Azerbaijan. This was reported by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, News.am informs.

First Bell ceremony held in the schools of the Republic

On September 1, the first bell rang in public educational institutions of the Republic.

ECHR gives Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information on kidnapped Artsakh students

The European Court of Human Rights has given Azerbaijan by September 7 to provide information about the three students from Nagorno-Karabakh who were kidnapped by Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin Corridor on August 28.

10 patients evacuated from Artsakh by ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on August 31 the transfer of 10 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

ICRC visits Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Baku delegation visited Vagif Khachatryan several times. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told reporters about this, news.am informs.

Military

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions at night

From 12:05am to 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the area of Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

All news from section

Azerbaijani authorities continue intense fake news campaign, again falsely accuse Armenia of border gunfire

The Azerbaijani authorities released their third disinformation on Monday, once again falsely accusing the Armenian military of opening fire across the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned in a statement Monday afternoon.

Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions. MoD

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly at around 7:20am Monday, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border zone, is another disinformation.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan that allegedly on September 2, at around 11:00 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces discharged fire from mortar against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border, is another disinformation.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan that allegedly on September 2, at around 11:00 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces discharged fire from mortar against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border, is another disinformation.

Armenia army has 4 casualties, 1 wounded in Azerbaijan provocation

The death toll in the Armenian military in the unprovoked Azerbaijani attack has reached 4, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday.

Armenia Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues shooting in Sotk, Norabak directions

As of 1:30pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani army continue firing, from small arms and mortars, at the Armenian positions located in the Sotk and Norabak sectors of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show
9 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through Red Cross
Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions at night
Lachin Corridor has no alternative – Armenian Foreign Ministry
Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires
more news

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

All news from section

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

All news from section

Congressmen seek to prohibit U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

Los Angeles demonstrators call on France, China and UK to take UNSC action to end Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

International

Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea

All news from section

US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine for first time

Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

Syria MoD reports Israel attack on Aleppo airport

Most Read

month

week

day

Search