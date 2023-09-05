‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

American rapper Snoop Dogg has sent greetings to Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh and around the world ahead of his Yerevan concert on September 23rd.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “My beloved Armenian people. I am thinking of you and sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and around the word [sic]. I’m bringing love and peace and wishing everyone strength. Im coming, September 23rd‼️‼️‼️” Snoop Dogg said on Instagram.