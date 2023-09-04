Lachin Corridor has no alternative – Armenian Foreign Ministry

The Lachin Corridor has been agreed as a link between Armenia and Artsakh and has no alternative, the Foreign Ministry.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The comments came in response to Azatutyun's request to say whether Baku demands the opening of the Aghdam supply route as a precondition to unblock the corridor, Panorama.am informs, citing RFE/RL's Armenian Service (Azatutyun) on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry insisted on the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, adding the issue of an alternative supply line to Nagorno-Karabakh should be settled within the framework of an international mechanism for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue.

The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan for over eight months now.