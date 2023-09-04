A demonstration was held on September 2 in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing genocide against Armenians committed by the Azerbaijani regime, Diario Armenia outlet reported.

September 4, 2023, 14:56 Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The demonstration took place on the 32nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The demonstrators condemned the actions of the Azerbaijani government and called for the reopening of the Lachin Corridor.

“We demand the whole world to raise its voice because what’s happening in Artsakh is a gross violation of human rights and an act of genocide,” said Miguel Harutyunyan, the president of the association of Armenian expats in Argentina. He recalled that the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo has also described the Azerbaijani actions as genocide.