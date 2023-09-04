Azerbaijani authorities continue intense fake news campaign, again falsely accuse Armenia of border gunfire

The Azerbaijani authorities released their third disinformation on Monday, once again falsely accusing the Armenian military of opening fire across the border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned in a statement Monday afternoon.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on September 4, at around 11:20 a.m., the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat outposts located in the southwestern part of the border, is another disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.