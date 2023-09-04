The employees of the state kindergarten of the Sos community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, overcoming the difficult problems caused by the blockade, continue their patriotic work.

September 4, 2023, 13:05 Difficulties become insurmountable, but we continue to cherish hope. Kindergarten Director

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the kindergarten Nakhshun Stepanyan said that the crisis is getting deeper.

“On August 10, we received cereals, pasta, butter and sugar free of charge from the Fund for Rural and Agricultural Support of the Republic of Artsakh to provide children with food.

For a long time, the kindergarten had been operating without a supplier, because due to the situation, our main supplier had refused the further cooperation. After a long search, we have found a new supplier from the Gish community, who provides vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs. We buy bread from the village bakery. Since there is a problem with transportation, I myself take it from the bakery to the kindergarten every day," said N. Stepanyan.

Children's entertainment is organized in the playground next to the kindergarten building, where there is no suitable play equipment. They hope that one day the road to life will be opened and the playground will be equipped with new playground equipment.

Stepanyan considers the problem of not having hygiene items to be key problem in organizing child care. "The kindergarten does not have dishwashing liquid. we have to use alternative options. The building is not provided with hot water. But we, trying to overcome all the difficulties, continue to stick to our adopted principle: to educate and bring up a generation for Artsakh," the director of the kindergarten summarized.