Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, said that Iran welcomes the talks between Yerevan and Baku and will not accept any geopolitical changes in the region, IRNA reports.

September 4, 2023, 10:36 Iran will not accept geopolitical changes in region

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Regarding the Caucasus matter, Iran and Turkey share the perspective that the period of tensions and conflicts has concluded, and it is now an era for collaboration, Amirabdollahian said.

The Iranian FM noted that he and his Turkish counterpart had reached an agreement regarding the Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan format, a proposal made by the Turkish Foreign Minister to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

Fidan made his first visit to Iran today as the head of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.